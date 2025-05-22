CM Maryam contacts Bugti; offers help amid Khuzdar blast

She condemns the bus blast

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz contacted Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and assured him of her government’s help in dealing with terrorism and treating those injured in a suicide blast in Khuzdar.

Talking to the CM on phone, the Punjab CM condemned the attack on school bus, which claimed lives of three innocent schoolchildren and their two teachers and assured him that the people of Punjab and their government stand with the people of Balochistan in this difficult time.

She offered the Punjab government’s help in treating the injured persons and tackling the menace of terrorism, which is being funded and supported by India through its proxy outfits in the province.

A blast targeting a school bus near Zero Point on the National Highway in Khuzdar has resulted in the tragic deaths of three children and two teachers, and left 38 others injured.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the school bus was destroyed in the blast. A total of 38 injured children were rushed to CMH Khuzdar for emergency medical treatment.

