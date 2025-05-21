Khuzdar incident: Prime Minister Shehbaz lands in Quetta

Khuzdar incident: Prime Minister Shehbaz lands in Quetta

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta, where he was received by Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti along with provincial cabinet members.

Accompanying the premier were federal ministers Khawaja Asif, Mohsin Naqvi, and Atta Tarar.

The visit is being seen as particularly significant in light of the recent Khuzdar incident, which has raised fresh concerns over the security situation in the province.

According to official sources, the prime minister is expected to attend high-level briefings and hold key meetings with civil and military officials. A security review meeting focusing on law and order in Balochistan is also likely during his stay.

Suicide blast hits school bus in Khuzdar; three children, two teachers killed

A blast targeting a school bus near Zero Point on the National Highway in Khuzdar resulted in the tragic deaths of three children and two teachers, and left 38 others injured.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the school bus was destroyed in the blast. A total of 38 injured children were rushed to the CMH Khuzdar for emergency medical treatment.

Police officials said the blast caused significant damage to the vehicle. Law-enforcement and security personnel reached the site and launched a search operation in the area.

Authorities assured that further details would be shared with the media as they become available.

Balochistan has recently witnessed a rise in India-sponsored terrorist activities. Banned militant organisations have escalated attacks targeting innocent civilians. However, security forces have successfully thwarted several such plots in recent weeks.