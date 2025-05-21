Pakistan wants peace, but ready for war if provoked: ISPR DG

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan wants peace, but ready for war if provoked: ISPR DG

Indian-sponsored group “Fitna-e-Khawarij” is involved in terrorism under the guise of religion

Follow on Published On: Wed, 21 May 2025 17:28:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said that Pakistan wants peace, but India is playing with fire based on false narratives. We are always prepared for war.

Speaking to BBC Urdu, the ISPR DG said, “A false narrative is fabricated every few years. India's narrative is outdated, and the world now understands its motives. India's stance is baseless, and Pakistan has responded with great maturity.”

The Pakistan military’s spokesperson said that the Indian-sponsored group “Fitna-e-Khawarij” is involved in terrorism under the guise of religion. They disrespect religious sanctity and commit acts of terror in the name of religion.

“Indian-backed ‘Fitna-e-Khawarij’ is violating international human rights laws. They use mosques as shelters, desecrating their sanctity,” he added.

Read also: May 19 incident in North Waziristan orchestrated by India-backed Fitna Al-Khawarij

The ISPR director general said that these Indian-sponsored elements walk around mosques wearing shoes and fire at security forces from inside. When surrounded by forces, they use mosques as shields, he held.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif said these terrorists always used holy places and innocent people as shields for their evil designs.

He concluded by stating that both Pakistan and India are nuclear states, and military conflict would be extremely foolish. However, he maintained that India was trying to create such a situation.