May 19 incident in North Waziristan orchestrated by India-backed Fitna Al-Khawarij

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday that the May 19 incident in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, was orchestrated by the India-backed militant outfit Fitna Al-Khawarij.

In a statement, the military’s media wing strongly rejected what it called “baseless and misleading allegations” circulated by certain quarters in the aftermath of the incident, claiming these were aimed at maligning Pakistan’s security forces.

“The propaganda campaign is part of a deliberate attempt to discredit the ongoing counterterrorism operations,” the ISPR said, adding that a comprehensive investigation was initiated immediately after the incident.

“Preliminary findings establish that the terrorist attack was a result of a conspiracy involving the India-sponsored group Fitna Al-Khawarij.”

The statement further alleged that these elements, boosted by Indian support, have continued to use civilian areas and innocent people as human shields to carry out acts of terror, to drive a distance between the public and the security forces.

Despite these tactics, the ISPR reiterated that both the security forces and the people of Pakistan remain united and resolute in their determination to eradicate terrorism.

The military spokesperson affirmed that those involved in the attack would be brought to justice at the earliest.

In a separate statement, ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace as a responsible state.

Speaking to The New York Times, Lt Gen Chaudhry alleged that India had targeted multiple locations, including the Noor Khan Airbase.

He noted that communication channels between senior military officials of both countries remain intact, supported by an active conflict management mechanism.

“Pakistan’s air defence capabilities are fully restored and operational,” he added, questioning India’s transparency. “Pakistan has shown openness regarding its losses - can India claim the same level of honesty?”

