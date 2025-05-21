Imran Khan never shut doors to talks with establishment: Barrister Gohar

PTI has always stood by the armed forces and supported them: Barrister Gohar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan stated on Tuesday that former prime minister Imran Khan had never closed the door to negotiations with the establishment.

Speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court, Gohar said, “PTI has always stood by the armed forces and supported them. While a war-like atmosphere still lingers, by the grace of Allah, Pakistan and its military have been granted an extraordinary victory—one beyond our expectations.”

He added that the recent conflict was even more dangerous than the wars of 1965 and 1971, given that both Pakistan and India are nuclear powers. “It is an honor that Pakistan emerged victorious and India’s arrogance was shattered. The entire nation must stay united, and if India attempts anything again, the people of Pakistan will respond collectively,” he said.

Commenting on party dynamics, Gohar said that while contacts with the establishment have not yet resumed, Imran Khan has clearly stated that the door for talks was never closed. “PTI is the largest political party in the country and its founder is a prominent national leader. These hardships must now come to an end,” he emphasised.

Barrister Gohar also addressed the recent honorary title of Field Marshal awarded to the Army Chief, saying, “With such an honor comes greater responsibility. We have no conflict with our armed forces. We stand with them, but the military should have no role in politics.”