Field Marshal Asim Munir presented guard of honour at GHQ

This honour is a tribute to the entire Pakistani nation and the valiant of armed forces

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A special guard of honour ceremony was held at Yadgar-e-Shuhada, General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, in honour of Field Marshal Asim Munir.

On this solemn occasion, Field Marshal Asim Munir laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Field Marshal dedicated this honour to the entire nation, the armed forces of Pakistan, and in particular, to the martyrs and veterans of both civil and armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

Speaking on the occasion, the Field Marshal said: “This honour is a tribute to the entire Pakistani Nation and the valiant men and women of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, particularly the martyrs who stood like a ‘Wall of Steel’ against Indian unprovoked, cowardly and unlawful aggression against Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, a ceremony to honour the field marshal at the President House was postponed due to his preoccupation. The date and time of the ceremony will be announced later, said sources.

Govt elevates COAS Asim Munir as Field Marshal



The federal government on Tuesday elevated Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir as Field Marshal.

The decision was taken in the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The government also decided to extend the service of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu upon the completion of his term.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the entire Pakistani nation on the remarkable success of Operation Bunyan-un-Mursoos during the Marka-e-Haq (Battle for Truth) and for thwarting the enemy’s nefarious designs.

The government, recognising the brilliant strategy and courageous leadership during the Operation Bunyan-un-Mursoos that ensured national security and dealt a decisive blow to the enemy, has approved the promotion of General Syed Asim Munir (Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military) to the rank of Field Marshal.

During the cabinet meeting, it was noted that Pakistan recently went through one of the most challenging periods in its history. On the night of May 6 and 7, 2025, India launched an unprovoked and unjustified war against Pakistan.

The federal cabinet condemned India's targeting of innocent civilians, including women and children, and its blatant attempt to violate Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The cabinet acknowledged that the army chief demonstrated exemplary courage and resolve in leading the Pakistan Army and effectively coordinating the military’s war strategy and operations.

In recognition of his outstanding military leadership, bravery, and bold defence of the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the cabinet unanimously approved the prime minister’s proposal to promote him to the rank of Field Marshal.