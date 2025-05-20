Govt elevates COAS Asim Munir as Field Marshal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government on Tuesday elevated Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir as Field Marshal.

The decision was taken in the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The government also decided to extend the service of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu upon the completion of his term.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the entire Pakistani nation on the remarkable success of Operation Bunyan-un-Mursoos during the Marka-e-Haq (Battle for Truth) and for thwarting the enemy’s nefarious designs.

The government, recognising the brilliant strategy and courageous leadership during the Operation Bunyan-un-Mursoos that ensured national security and dealt a decisive blow to the enemy, has approved the promotion of General Syed Asim Munir (Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military) to the rank of Field Marshal.

During the cabinet meeting, it was noted that Pakistan recently went through one of the most challenging periods in its history. On the night of May 6 and 7, 2025, India launched an unprovoked and unjustified war against Pakistan.

The federal cabinet condemned India's targeting of innocent civilians, including women and children, and its blatant attempt to violate Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The cabinet acknowledged that the army chief demonstrated exemplary courage and resolve in leading the Pakistan Army and effectively coordinating the military’s war strategy and operations.

In recognition of his outstanding military leadership, bravery, and bold defence of the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the cabinet unanimously approved the prime minister’s proposal to promote him to the rank of Field Marshal.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also met President Asif Ali Zardari to take him into confidence regarding the decision.

Furthermore, the cabinet decided that officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, as well as civilians from various sectors who rendered valuable services during Operation Bunyan-un-Mursoos will be honoured with top state awards in recognition of their contributions.

Field Marshal Asim Munir thanks entire nation for their support

According to the Pakistan Army’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Field Marshal Asim Munir expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah upon receiving the prestigious title of Field Marshal.

Field Marshal Asim Munir stated that he dedicates this honour to the entire nation, the Pakistan Armed Forces — especially the civilian and military martyrs and veterans. He also thanked the president, the prime minister, and the cabinet for their trust.

According to ISPR, Field Marshal Asim Munir said this honour is a national trust, and even millions of Asims could be sacrificed to uphold it.

“This is not a personal recognition, but an honour for the entire Pakistan Army and the nation,” he added.

He also expressed heartfelt thanks to the entire nation for their support and prayers.

The military clash between Pakistan and India erupted amid rising tensions following last month’s Pahalgam attack. On the night of May 6–7, India launched airstrikes targeting areas in Punjab and Azad Kashmir, causing civilian casualties.

Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos

Pakistan had launched Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos (Iron Wall) in response to Indian aggression and destroyed many military installations of the enemy.

Pakistan also shot down six Indian fighter jets including Rafale aircrafts.

Pakistan had destroyed Indian Brahmos missile depot in Beas, Pathankot airfield, and Adampur airbase.

The hypersonic missile fired by Pakistani jet JF 17 Thunder destroyed Indian S400 air defence system in Udhampur. The system costs $1.5 billion.

Later, United States President Donald Trump said that Pakistan and India had agreed on a ceasefire "after a long night of talks mediated by the United States".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Trump announced that "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that Pakistan and India have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire."

Pak-India DGMOs agree on moving forces back to normal positions

After several rounds of talks between two sides following the announcement of a ceasefire by US President Donald Trump, a major development has taken place during the recent contact between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India.

According to security sources, the DGMOs of Pakistan and India held contact yesterday (Monday), during which both countries agreed to gradually move their forces back to normal positions.

Sources said that in order to ensure de-escalation, both countries will return their forces to peacetime positions. This return to normal positions will occur in several phases, and both nations have agreed to complete the process by May 30.

