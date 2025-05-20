ISPR DG reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to regional peace

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Inter-Services Public Relations Director General (ISPR DG) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Tuesday that both Pakistan and China are working together for regional peace while remaining united in the fight against terrorism.

He made these remarks in an exclusive interview with the China Media Group.

“Prosperity always comes through peace and stability,” he added.

He further said, “After Allah, we rely most on ourselves. When our determination is firm as we have already demonstrated. The international community also plays its role.”

Talking about global dynamics, he stated that all nations today face major challenges, including climate change and population growth.

He went on to say, “Major countries have big visions; the world is focusing on the progress of humanity.”

Slamming India’s hegemonic behavior, he said, “In such times, should one country attack another based on baseless accusations and false narratives? Should a nation try to impose its dominance on neighboring states?”

“Terrorism’s aim is to halt progress. The world must recognise the development China has achieved in a short time despite its large population. The people of Pakistan too aspire to move toward growth and stability,” he maintained.

“The Pakistani nation has never bowed down in the past, nor will it ever. Martyrdom is an honor for us, greater than life itself whether one wears blue, white, or khaki,” he reaffirmed.