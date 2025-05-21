Three bogies of Shalimar Express derail near Faisalabad
Pakistan
FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – At least three bogies of Shalimar Express, coming to Lahore from Karachi, derailed near Faisalabad after hitting a trailer in the wee hours of Wednesday, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred in Darul Ehsan area near Faisalabad where the train collided with a trailer at a railway crossing due to which three bogies of the train derailed.
Police and rescue teams have reached the spot and started rescue operation.
-- This is a developing story