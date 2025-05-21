Three bogies of Shalimar Express derail near Faisalabad

Pakistan Pakistan Three bogies of Shalimar Express derail near Faisalabad

Police and rescue teams have reached the spot and started rescue operation.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 21 May 2025 06:21:41 PKT

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – At least three bogies of Shalimar Express, coming to Lahore from Karachi, derailed near Faisalabad after hitting a trailer in the wee hours of Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Darul Ehsan area near Faisalabad where the train collided with a trailer at a railway crossing due to which three bogies of the train derailed.

Police and rescue teams have reached the spot and started rescue operation.

-- This is a developing story

