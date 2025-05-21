Pakistan Railways announces five special trains for Eidul Azha

The special trains will operated from several cities between June 2 and 4

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Railways announces to run five special trains from different cities of the country on the occasion of Eidul Azha to allow thousands of passengers to reach their hometowns and celebrate the festive occasion with their families.

According to a Pakistan Railways spokesperson, special trains will be operated from different cities between June 2 and June 4.

He informed that the first train will depart Karachi Cantt Station for Lahore on June 2 at 1:00pm. The second train will leave Quetta for Peshawar on June 3 at 10:00am.

The third special train is scheduled to leave Lahore for Karachi Cantt on June 3 at 5:00pm while fourth train will depart from Karachi City Station for Rawalpindi on June 3 at 8:00pm.

The fifth special train will leave Karachi Cantt Station for Lahore on June 4 at 8:00pm.

