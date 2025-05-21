Heatwave conditions expected to continue for next four days: PMD

Pakistan Pakistan Heatwave conditions expected to continue for next four days: PMD

In the past 24 hours, most parts of the country experienced hot and dry weather.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 21 May 2025 06:19:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted hot and dry weather across most parts of the country for Wednesday, with severe heatwave conditions expected to continue over the next four days.

According to the PMD, temperatures are likely to remain 4-6 degree Celsius above normal in the southern regions including Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan while the upper half of the country, including central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, may experience temperatures 5-7 degree Celsius above the seasonal average.

In Islamabad, very hot and dry conditions will persist in the federal capital and adjoining areas. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most districts will face hot and dry weather, with southern and central parts experiencing intense heat during the day.

In Punjab, the province is likely to remain under very hot and dry conditions, with dust-raising and gusty winds expected in central and southern districts. In Sindh, scorching temperatures will continue across the province. Gusty winds are anticipated in coastal areas during the afternoon.

In Balochistan, the province will remain hot and dry, particularly in southern districts, with gusty winds expected. In Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, hot and dry weather is likely, with partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon.

In the past 24 hours, most parts of the country experienced hot and dry weather, with extreme heat reported in the plains. Sibbi remained the hottest place in the country on Tuesday with temperature surging up to 48 degrees Celsius.

