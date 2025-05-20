What is Field Marshal rank?

Updated On: Tue, 20 May 2025 23:17:28 PKT

(Web Desk) - The Field Marshal rank is the highest military honour in the Pakistan Army, a prestigious five-star rank surpassing that of general. It is an honourary, lifelong position awarded for exceptional service, with no fixed term.

General Ayub Khan, former Commander-in-Chief and later president of Pakistan, was the only individual to receive this rank in 1965 for his outstanding military leadership. He held the title until his passing. The rank is conferred by the president of Pakistan.

Recently, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir was elevated to Field Marshal in recognition of his exemplary leadership, courage, and dedication to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty during Operation Banyan-un-Marsoos, a successful military campaign against India’s Operation Sindoor.

Notably, the Pakistan Armed Forces effectively defended the nation, downing six Indian fighter jets, including three French-made Rafale aircraft. A senior Indian Air Force official acknowledged these losses, stating, “losses are part of war.”

Rank and Status:

Service Branch: Pakistan Army

Rank Level: Five-star (NATO Code: OF-10)

Next Lower Rank: General

Equivalent Ranks: Admiral of the Fleet (Navy), Marshal of the Air Force (Air Force)

Pay Grade: Apex Scale (Honorary; no additional powers or privileges)

Though officially recognised, the Field Marshal rank is purely ceremonial, carrying no operational command or constitutional authority, symbolizing extraordinary military contributions.