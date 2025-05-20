Protesters torch Sindh Home Minister's residence amidst violence in Naushahro Feroze

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE (Dunya News) - Amidst violent protests, groups opposing a canal project on the Indus River set fire to the residence of Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and several containers on the National Highway.

The unrest in Moro turned chaotic, with demonstrators clashing with law enforcement and causing significant disruptions.

According to police reports, protesters attacked personnel, including members of the Highway Security Organization (HSO), and looted fertilizer bags from a trailer, fleeing on motorcycles. The blockade of the National Highway intensified tensions in the region.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar confirmed the arson attack on his residence and vowed strict action against those challenging the rule of law. He directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Naushahro Feroze to submit a detailed report and ordered additional police reinforcements to restore order. “Miscreants damaging citizens’ property will face justice,” Lanjar stated.

The protests stem from opposition to the controversial canal project, which the Council of Common Interests (CCI) halted on April 28, pending consensus among provinces.