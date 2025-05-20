Pakistan rejects Indian allegations of attempting to target Golden Temple

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan rejects Indian allegations of attempting to target Golden Temple

'We hold all places of worship in the highest esteem'

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 20 May 2025 12:13:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Tuesday rejected the Indian allegations of attempting to target the Golden Temple, the most revered place in the Sikh faith, during recent tension with the neighbouring country.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan has issued response against the remarks made by a senior Indian Army officer that Pakistan attempted to target the Golden Temple through drones and missiles on the intervening night of 7 and 8 May 2025.

The Spokesperson said, "We categorically reject the allegations that Pakistan attempted to target the Golden Temple, the most revered place in the Sikh faith. We hold all places of worship in the highest esteem and cannot think of targeting a holy site like the Golden Temple”.

In fact, it was India that targeted different places of worship in Pakistan in the intervening night of 6 and 7 May 2025, he highlighted, adding: “The allegations levelled by the Indian side cannot shift attention from this unacceptable act”.

Pakistan is the proud custodian of many holy sites of the Sikh faith. Every year, it welcomes thousands of Sikh pilgrims from across the world, the spokesperson said.

“Pakistan also provides visa-free access to the Gurdwara Sahib Kartarpur through the Kartarpur Corridor. In that backdrop, any claim concerning Pakistan's attempt to target the Golden Temple is absolutely baseless and incorrect."

