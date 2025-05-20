SC sends Fawad Chaudhry's May 9 FIRs case back to LHC

Bench annulled earlier decision of LHC, stating that the high court had failed to provide reasons

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has sent the matter of consolidating multiple FIRs against former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, filed in relation to the May 9 riots, back to the Lahore High Court (LHC), overturning the previous LHC verdict.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Hashim Kakar and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the case. The bench annulled the earlier decision of the LHC, stating that the high court had failed to provide reasons for dismissing Fawad Chaudhry’s writ petition seeking consolidation of the FIRs.

Justice Hashim Kakar observed that “the high court did not explain the grounds for rejecting the petition,” adding that court orders must be based on reasoning, unlike royal decrees. “There can’t be 500 FIRs for a single incident,” he remarked.

Justice Baqar Najafi emphasised that the high court must issue a speaking order after properly hearing the case again.

During the hearing, Fawad Chaudhry told the court that the Supreme Court had earlier ordered decisions on May 9-related cases within four months, but the ongoing trials had become a torment. To this, Justice Kakar responded, “We are relieving you from that torment.”

Following the Supreme Court's directive, the LHC will now rehear the case and issue a detailed verdict with justifications regarding the consolidation of FIRs registered against Fawad Chaudhry.