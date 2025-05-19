Pakistan navy totally dominated India in sea warfare: PM Shehbaz

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Pakistan’s armed forces for delivering a decisive lesson to the enemy which “they will remember until the Day of Judgment.”

Addressing naval officers and personnel in Karachi, he emphasized the nation’s unwavering support for its military, standing like a “wall of steel” behind them.

Sharif highlighted the precision strikes by the Pakistan Army on enemy targets and the Air Force’s use of advanced technology to teach the adversary a lasting lesson.

He noted that the Pakistan Navy was equally prepared, ready to repeat the historic triumph of Dwarka. “The enemy lacked the courage to confront our Navy’s readiness,” he said, adding that the combined efforts of the Army and Air Force had already humiliated the adversary, preventing further escalation.

The Prime Minister described the operation as a proud chapter in Pakistan’s history, reinforcing the country’s invincibility. He paid tribute to Lieutenant Yasir, martyred at PNS Mehran, for his selfless sacrifice in defending Pakistan’s honour and naval assets. “Our martyrs are the pride of our nation,” Sharif declared.

PM also referenced India’s recent failed military misadventure, stating that the Indian Navy’s pride, the aircraft carrier Vikrant, dared not approach within 400 nautical miles. He attributed this to Pakistan’s exemplary defense strategy and the resolute determination of its forces.

The Prime Minister credited the success to the coordinated strategy of Pakistan’s armed forces, particularly under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, which he said reinvigorated national resolve.

During the operation, Pakistan’s ports, including Karachi and Bin Qasim, remained fully operational, with commercial ships moving uninterrupted. In contrast, India’s western coast saw a significant decline in trade activity, with its navy, despite being five times larger, appearing paralyzed. Sharif remarked, “Our sharks chased away the Indian whale,” referring to the retreat of India’s Rafale jets and Vikrant.