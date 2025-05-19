No plans to move no-confidence motion against PM, NA speaker: Barrister Gohar

Pakistan Pakistan No plans to move no-confidence motion against PM, NA speaker: Barrister Gohar

He said that PTI currently has no intention of bringing a no-confidence motion against anyone.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 19 May 2025 19:49:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar has said that there is no intention to bring a no-confidence motion against the prime minister or the National Assembly speaker.

Speaking to journalists, Barrister Gohar denied any plans for a no-confidence motion, stating that such reports are baseless and all media claims in this regard are unfounded.

He said that PTI currently has no intention of bringing a no-confidence motion against anyone.

The PTI chairman further added that he has not received any instructions from founder Imran Khan regarding bringing a no-confidence motion.

