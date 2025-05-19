Security forces kill 12 Indian-sponsored terrorists in KP, Balochistan

Pakistan Pakistan Security forces kill 12 Indian-sponsored terrorists in KP, Balochistan

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in operations

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 19 May 2025 22:36:29 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – At least 12 Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed in separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochsitan on Monday, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, nine terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna Al Khwarij, were killed in multiple engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted by the security forces in Lakki Marwat district. During the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and, resultantly, five Indian-sponsored terrorists were gunned down.

Two Indian-sponsored terrorists were successfully neutralised by the security forces in the second IBO conducted in Bannu district.

In another incident that occurred in general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan, the terrorists ambushed a security forces convoy. Own troops responded effectively and killed two Indian-sponsored khwarij.

However, during the intense fire exchange, two brave sons of soil, Sepoy Farhad Ali Turi (age: 29 years, resident of District Kurram) and Lance Naik Sabir Afridi (age: 32 years, resident of District Kohat) having fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

Read also: 'India is not Israel, Pakistan is not Palestine' - ISPR DG warns of swift, brutal response

Earlier, three terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy, so-called Baloch Liberation Front, were killed in two separate engagements in Balochistan.

According to the military’s media wing, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area Gishkur, Awaran District, on the reported presence of Indian sponsored terrorists.

During the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after an intense fire exchange, Indian-sponsored terrorist Younas was killed, while two Indian sponsored terrorists got injured.

In another engagement in Turbat City, Kech District, security forces successfully neutralised two Indian-sponsored terrorists including ringleader Sabr Ullah and Amjad Bichoo.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in multiple terrorists activities against the law enforcement agencies as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism perpetrated by Indian proxies, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the security forces for their successful operations, calling them a positive development and affirming that such efforts would continue until terrorism is completely eradicated from the country.