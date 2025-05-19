Pakistan rejects Indian claims of using Shaheen missiles in Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos

Pakistan employed precision-guided and long-range Fatah series missiles

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Foreign Office on Monday rejected the Indian media’s claim that Pakistan employed the Shaheen missile during operation ‘Bunyan-un-Marsoos’.

Responding to Indian media's baseless claims regarding use of Shaheen missile, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that these claims originated following the release of a video by the Indian Army's official Twitter handle, purportedly showing the use of Pakistan's Shaheen missile.

He said that upon realizing that the claim was unsubstantiated, the Indian Army immediately deleted the misleading video.

However, the sections of Indian media had already amplified the false narrative without verification.

It is noteworthy that the Indian Army's official handle remained silent on the matter, offering neither clarification nor retraction for the erroneous post.

The analysts said that such fabricated stories align with New Delhi's ongoing efforts to promote a misleading narrative regarding the ceasefire.

The FO spokesperson said that the range of weapons used by Pakistan is detailed in the ISPR press release issued on May 12.

The Pakistan’s armed forces employed precision-guided, long-range Fatah series missiles -F1 and F2 - as well as advanced munitions.

The military sites hit in India and Jammu Kashmir are also listed in the ISPR press release.

“The dissemination of unverified and inflammatory content undermines the regional stability,” the FO spokesperson said.