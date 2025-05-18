Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos: Pakistan issues dossier exposing Indian aggression

The dossier includes irrefutable evidence exposing the Pahalgam false flag incident

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan on Sunday issued a comprehensive dossier exposing Indian aggression and false narratives in the wake of historic victory in Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

The dossier includes irrefutable evidence exposing the Pahalgam false flag incident and India’s malicious propaganda campaign.

The dossier details the remarkable success of military operation against India while also presenting satellite imagery, documented facts and credible international media reports related to the Pahalgam false flag attack.

“Pakistan is committed to ensure peace in the region but will not compromise on its sovereignty,” said the dossier.

It also provides undeniable evidence of an orchestrated anti-Pakistan campaign, including fake news disseminated by Indian media following the Pahalgam incident.

The international press raised serious concerns over the role of Indian media and the suspicious nature of the Pahalgam incident.

The dossier also highlights Pakistan’s sincere efforts in calling for a transparent investigation into the Pahalgam episode.

It further points out that innocent Pakistani children, women, and civilians were martyred in India’s cowardly attacks.

Sources confirmed that all evidence of Indian aggression has been documented in the dossier.

In response to Indian hostilities, Pakistan launched the operation to thwart India’s nefarious designs.

The operation solely targeted Indian military installations that were involved in launching attacks on unarmed Pakistani civilians.

Diplomatic analysts state that by releasing the dossier with complete evidence, Pakistan has achieved a significant victory on the diplomatic front.