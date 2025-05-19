Indian design to downplay importance of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos comes to light

A report has come to light which said after defeat from Pakistan, Indian army is in panic

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A new Indian design to downplay the significance of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos has surfaced.

A report has come to light which explained that after suffering a humiliating defeat from the hands of Pakistan armed forces, the Indian government and armed forces are in a state of panic.

The Indian intelligence agencies, in a bid to downplay the importance of the military operation, have hired the services of former spokesperson of Fitna ul Khwarij.

Security sources said Ehsan ullah Ehsan wrote an article in the Indian newspaper ‘the Sunday Guardian’ in which it was falsely claimed that Pakistan was planning two more terrorist attacks in the Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

It was added it was a futile attempt by the Indian media to downplay the importance of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos. The reality is India is planning on more false flag operations in the occupied valley.

Security sources said the article of Ehsanullah Ehsan was a testimony in this regard. The ‘Sunday Guardian’ is linked to Indian agency as part of a propaganda tool.

The Indian intelligence agency - Raw – provides financial support to this newspaper. This newspaper provides a so-called informative platform to Tehreek-e-Taliban and its supporters.

The report also added that the Indian spy agencies use the name of Ehsanullah Ehsan for writing such controversial articles. The truth is these agencies write their own narrative by using his name.