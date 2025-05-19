Ishaq Dar leaves for China on three-day official visit amid regional tension

Says 'the world knows that all Indian allegations were false'

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Monday departed for China on a three-day official visit (19 to 21 May 2025).

During the visit, the deputy prime minister will hold in-depth discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the evolving regional situation in South Asia and its implications for peace and stability.

The two sides will also review the entire spectrum of Pakistan-China bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

The visit forms part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China. It also underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to further strengthen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

India’s Allegations Have been Exposed

Talking to media before leaving for China, Dar said China and the entire world are aware of the situation after recent Pakistan-India escalation.

“The world knows that all Indian allegations were false. It is evident that baseless accusations were made against us by India, and India's blame game has been exposed,” he said.

Dar further said that in the past three weeks, contact has been made with the diplomatic communities of 60 countries, during which political, regional, global, diplomatic, and recent issues were discussed. He emphasized that China is a very close friend of Pakistan.

The foreign minister said he is going to China along with his colleagues on the invitation of the Chinese counterpart. He added that when the foreign ministers of both countries meet, all matters are reviewed. He highlighted that he has spoken with the Chinese foreign minister twice in the last three weeks.

