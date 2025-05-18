India involved in disinfo campaign against Pakistan through proxies

Pakistan Pakistan India involved in disinfo campaign against Pakistan through proxies

New disinfo campaign against Pakistan is being run through the BJP mouthpiece media outlet

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 18 May 2025 23:55:09 PKT

(Web Desk) – India is notoriously known for the disinfo campaigns against Pakistan. The EU disinfo lab report in 2020 exposed threadbare the sinister Indian disinfo campaign against Pakistan. Now once again the Indian State/ RAW has initiated a full-fledge disinfo campaign against Pakistan through their mouthpiece media outlets, in cahoots with their terrorist proxies.

The new disinfo campaign against Pakistan is being run through the BJP mouthpiece media outlet, “The Sunday Guardian” which is utilising the services of notorious terrorist Ehsan Ullah Ehsan. This comes after India has suffered a humiliating defeat against Pakistan in recent stand-off. Ehsan Allah Ehsan - the notorious terrorist and butcher of innocent children in APS Peshawar attack is being utilised by the desperate Indian govt/ RAW for more false flag operation; *this time involving Afghanistan and China through a ridiculous stretch of imagination.

Let’s examine the modus operandi of India's disinfo campaigns against Pakistan

The Sunday Guardian’s Sinister Anti-Pakistan Propaganda Since 2020, the Sunday Guardian has published many articles of Ehsan Ullah Ehsan; giving space to a wanted terrorist against journalistic norms and media ethics . Every article of Ehsan Ullah Ehsan pedals anti-Pakistan propaganda and fake news. This time he is being used for more false flag operations. Every CT expert knows that Ehsan Allah Ehsan is enjoying the hospitality of GDI and is working on the payroll of RAW. Ironically, a terrorist enjoys the status of an author in the said newspaper, with only qualification as an Anti-Pakistan propagandist.

“The Sunday Guardian” - who/ what does it reepresent & who controls it?

“The Sunday Guardian” is a BJP mouth piece, founded by BJP politician M.J. Akbar (the sexual harasser who was named during #MeToo movement in India and resigned as BJP State Minister in 2018 due to several sexual allegations) So, briefly “The Sunday Guardian” newspaper is a BJP/ RSS propaganda tool, used against Pakistan for fulfilling their sinister designs. The current propaganda rubbish in the Sunday Guardian is an endeavour but Godi media to hide their sheer humiliation caused by Pakistan Armed Forces after their aggression and this is a strategy to weaponise the CT narrative against Pakistan and misguided the world at large which has rejected the Modi aggressive stance against Pakistan.

Indian disinfo campaign known to the world (EU disinfo lab report)

The world clearly knows these gimmicks and it will fall flat on the ground but unfortunately, Indian media is now desperately providing its platforms to the terrorists. Publication of articles by a known terrorist in the “Sunday Guardian”, shows the propaganda campaign and info-ops by RAW against Pakistan through their Afghan connections. EU disinfo lab report 2020 had already exposed the Indian propaganda against Pakistan. Such articles by terrorists are again part of their disinformation campaign against Pakistan.

Pakistan has zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Pakistan is victim of terrorism and the recent resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan at the behest of RAW/ GDI is being fought with full might of the State. False fabrication and concocted lies can not receive the world but the irony is the Indian desperation to use a known terrorist against Pakistan by giving him their media platforms.