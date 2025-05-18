PM Shehbaz to visit Karachi tomorrow to hail Navy's role in Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Shrif will visit Karachi tomorrow to pay tribute to the Pakistan Navy for its vital role in Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, sources from the PM Secretariat confirmed.

During his visit, the Prime Minister Shehbaz will meet naval officers and personnel.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf will receive him upon arrival.

According to sources, PM Shehbaz will commend the Navy for foiling hostile moves by the Indian Navy during the operation.

He is also expected to address the troop and express the nation’s pride in their performance.

On the sidelines of the trip, PM Shehbaz will also hold meeting with the Sindh Governor and Chief Minister.

The visit is seen as a gesture of appreciation and morale boost for the armed forces.

