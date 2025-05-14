PM Shehbaz visits frontline areas of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos in Pasrur

Updated On: Wed, 14 May 2025 16:56:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the frontline areas of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos during the ongoing Maarka-e-Haq (Battle for Truth), reaffirming his support and solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan.

A Prime Minister's Office news release said the prime minister met officers and soldiers actively participating in the military operation during his visit to the Pasrur Garrison near Sialkot.

The PM praised their unwavering dedication and valor in defending the nation’s sovereignty.

The prime minister was flanked by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Attaullah Tarar, Corps Commander Sialkot, and other senior civil and military officials.

In a show of continued support for all branches of the military, the prime minister is scheduled to visit various air bases and naval bases in the coming days to meet with personnel from the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy.

The Pakistan Television (PTV) will broadcast the prime minister’s address to officers and soldiers at Pasrur Garrison this evening.