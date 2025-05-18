Defence minister hails army, reaffirms national unity

Defence minister hails army, reaffirms national unity

Says victory 'unparalleled in our history'

SIALKOT (APP) - Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that while Pakistan has witnessed many great moments over the past 78 years, the recent victory granted by Allah Almighty to Pakistan and its armed forces is “unparalleled in our history.”

Addressing students at a private school during a visit to his native town on Saturday, the minister lauded the Pakistan Army for its successful operation and congratulated the armed forces for their decisive action.

“Our enemy sits just a few miles away on the eastern border, licking its wounds,” Asif remarked, referring to recent escalations. “What seemed like cracks in our national unity just two weeks ago have now transformed into a renewed spirit of solidarity, thanks to the bravery and sacrifices of our armed forces,” he said.

The defence minister extended heartfelt congratulations to Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber, Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza. He praised their leadership and valour, saying, “I have witnessed every conflict since 1965, but the faith-driven leadership and courage shown this time is unmatched in our history.”

He further said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had stood firmly by the armed forces at every step, assuring them of full civilian government support.

“The prime minister led from the front, demonstrating that the government and the nation stand shoulder to shoulder with our brave forces,” he added.

Khawaja Asif emphasised the importance of preserving and teaching national history. Addressing teachers, he urged them to instill pride and awareness among the new generation about the sacrifices that led to Pakistan’s creation and continued sovereignty.