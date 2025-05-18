People feel proud over victory against India: Shafay Hussain

Says China always helped Pakistan in difficult times

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain has said Pakistan Armed Forces gave a befitting reply to the India aggression, and the nation feels proud with victory over India.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said the brave soldiers have written a new history of gallantry and bravery, which the nation will remember forever.

He said the people of Pakistan are united and stand with the Pakistan Armed Forces. The minister paid tribute to those who laid their lives in the defence of the country.

“It is our army who forced the enemy to lick the dust and PAF shot down six fighter jets of India, inflicting it great financial losses,” the Punjab minister said.

The people of China and Pakistan are happy with victory over India. China is our trustworthy friend, who always helped Pakistan in difficult time, the minister concluded.

