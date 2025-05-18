One killed, four injured in Ahmadpur Sharqia accident

One killed, four injured in Ahmadpur Sharqia accident

Injured admitted to nearby hospital

AHMADPUR SHARQIA (Dunya News) - A man was killed and four women were injured in an accident between a tractor-trolley and a car on Uch Sharif Road here on Saturday night.

Having being alerted, rescue teams reached the accident site and carried out rescue operations by sending the dead and the injured to hospital.

The rescue sources said the accident took place due to excessive speed and recklessness from the drivers of the vehicles involved in the collision.

On information, police reached the spot and started investigation. Eye witnesses to the accident revealed that the reckless and rash driving was the reason for the accident.

