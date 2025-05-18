Protest in Karachi areas against long power shutdowns

Pakistan Pakistan Protest in Karachi areas against long power shutdowns

Protesters burn tyres, block roads

Follow on Published On: Sun, 18 May 2025 02:40:40 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – With the start of summer peak, unannounced loadshedding reared its head in several areas of the city, leaving the consumers with no option but to take to the streets against long power shutdown.

Citizens in Gulistan-e-Johar and adjoining areas protested against K-Electric for allegedly observing unannounced shutdown in scorching heat in Karachi. They raised slogans against the authority concerned for depriving them of their basic right. The said due to loadshedding, they were also bereft of water.

The protesters burnt tyres and blocked roads, suspending traffic, which created a chaotic situation in the locality. They demanded resumption of power supply, adding their children and elder people were hardest hit by the shutdown.