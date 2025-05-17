PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz to discuss national security, political situation

Nawaz instructed Shehbaz to take strong steps to provide more relief to public

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with PML-N President Nawaz Sharif in Raiwind on Saturday and discussed key political and foreign affairs.

Shehbaz briefed Nawaz on the progress of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, national security matters, and the current political situation to maintain national unity. He also informed him about recent meetings and conversations with foreign delegations and leaders. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was also present.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif praised the efforts of Pakistan's armed forces and the public, saying their courage and unity are unmatched. He said the people’s resilience has become a defining moment in the country's military history, and they faced challenges with a smart strategy.

He criticized India for avoiding an investigation into the Pahalgam incident, saying that Indian authorities made accusations but ran away from accountability. He added that Pakistani soldiers showed incredible bravery in just a few hours, creating a moment in history that will always be remembered by both friends and enemies.

The prime minister stated that the military and people of Pakistan raised the country's flag high by defeating the enemy. Now, the world respects Pakistan's strength and unity. He emphasized that the entire nation stood by the military during this conflict.

Shehbaz also updated Nawaz Sharif on the economic situation. Despite India’s efforts to stop it, the IMF released a $1 billion loan installment to Pakistan. The IMF team reviewed Pakistan’s economy and recommended the release of the funds.

He further said that the economy is on the right path and the government is working with the IMF on the next budget. Targets for the 2025-26 budget will be set through mutual consultation.

In the end, Nawaz Sharif instructed Shehbaz to take strong steps to provide more relief to the public. He expressed gratitude that Pakistan is progressing in every field.