Nawaz Sharif lauds parliament's role during Pakistan-India tensions

Pakistan Pakistan Nawaz Sharif lauds parliament's role during Pakistan-India tensions

Pakistani media exposed enemy’s falsehoods with clarity and conviction: PMLN Chief

Follow on Published On: Sat, 17 May 2025 16:56:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif lauded the country’s parliament for its “positive and resolute” role during the recent Pakistan-India tensions, terming the unified political response a “welcome departure from divides in the interest of national security.”

In a meeting with PML-N’s Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, held at Raiwind, Nawaz Sharif said elected representatives had reflected the sentiment of the people and bolstered the morale of Pakistan’s armed forces through their strong show of support.

More to read: Lammy says UK, US working to ensure enduring India-Pakistan ceasefire, dialogue



“Our brave soldiers defended the motherland with exemplary professionalism and unwavering resolve,” said the former prime minister.

Commending the role of the Pakistani media, Nawaz Sharif said the media deserved appreciation for its “truthful and responsible” narrative during the crisis. “We are deeply grateful to Almighty Allah for this success and for guiding the nation through this trial,” he remarked. “The Pakistani media exposed the enemy’s falsehoods with clarity and conviction, presenting the truth to the world.”

Senator Irfan Siddiqui also presented a detailed report to the PML-N president on the performance of the party’s parliamentary wing.