Youm-e-Tashakur ceremony underway in Islamabad

Updated On: Fri, 16 May 2025 20:32:39 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The main ceremony of Youm-e-Tashakur is underway at Pakistan Monument in Islamabad.

The event aims to mark the success of ‘Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos’.

The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, opening speeches, a flypast, and national songs.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is the chief guest. The ceremony is also attended by the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, services chiefs, members of the federal cabinet, foreign diplomats, and dignitaries.

The nation is marking Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) to commemorate Pakistan’s success over India in the Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

The day dawned with special prayers and recitation from the Holy Quran in mosques across the country and a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals.

A ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam. Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Awais Dastagir attended the ceremony, laid a floral wreath at the grave of the Father of the Nation and offered Fateha.



