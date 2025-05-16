Dunya News releases special anthem to honour 'Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos'

Dunya News releases special anthem to honour 'Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos'

'Hum Ek Aahni Devar' is name of anthem

Updated On: Fri, 16 May 2025 20:09:38 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dunya News has released a special anthem 'Hum Aik Aahni Dewar' for the armed forces of Pakistan in wake of a successful 'Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos'.

The lyrics of the song are emotional which commend the valour of armed forces of Pakistan.

In the song, the efforts and roles of the three services chiefs are appreciated. The synergy among the tri-services was quite remarkable during the launch and end of the operation.

The anthem has gained thousands of views since released on the social media platform.

Pakistan launched Operation 'Bunyan-un-Marsoos' on May 10 and attacked multiple locations in India in the wee hours of Saturday.

The strong response of Pakistan came after India attacked three airbases including Nur Khan Base, Shorkot Base, and Murid Base in Pakistan.

Pakistan launched the operation in response to Indian aggression and destroyed many military installations of the enemy.

Initial reports suggest Pakistan in its strikes destroyed Indian Brahmos missile depot in Beas, Pathankot airfield, and Adampur airbase.

Hypersonic missile fired by Pakistani jet JF-17 Thunder destroyed Indian S400 air defence system in Udhampur. The system costs $1.5 billion. This is a great loss of India.

In its Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, which was launched after Fajr prayers, Pakistan Army used Fateh-I missile and destroyed a number of targets in India. The surface-to-surface Fateh-I missile was fired from an undisclosed location.

