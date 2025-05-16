Senators pay rich tribute to armed forces as nation observes Youm-e-Tashakur

PTI’s Ali Zafar said that the nation is proud of its valiant armed forces

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Senators paid rich tribute to armed forces as the nation is observing ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ to commemorate Pakistan’s success over India in the Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

The Senate on Friday continued discussion on the recent escalation of hostilities by India and the swift, resolute and effective response of Pakistan’s armed forces.

The Senate resumed its session at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Friday with presiding officer Sherry Rehman in the chair.

PTI’s Ali Zafar said that the nation is proud of its valiant armed forces for delivering a crushing defeat to India.

“Pakistan has reemerged as a military power in the region and that our armed forces shattered India’s dream of military dominance,” he said.

He also thanked the friendly countries including China and Turkiye for standing by Pakistan in the difficult time.

PML-N’s Irfan Siddiqui said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country, but if war is imposed, our armed forces are ready to respond to any misadventure.

Senator Danesh Kumar saluted the armed forces of the country on the behalf of minorities for giving a befitting response to India. He said our forces made us proud in front of the whole world.

Others who spoke on the occasion included Hidayatuallah Khan, Jam Saifullah Khan, Abdul Qadir, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Raja Nasir Abbas, Humayun Mohmand and Nasir Mehmoud.

The House was later adjourned to meet again on Monday at 4 pm.