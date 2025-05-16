Pakistan, India DGMOs to next talk on May 18: DPM Dar

Dar says dialogue to be held at a neutral venue

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar says the DGMOs of Pakistan and India will again speak on May 18 (Sunday) to discuss peace prospects.

The military officers of the two neighbours had a third round of talks over hotline on Thursday.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Dar said the dialogue process at a neutral venue will begin after the armies of the two countries regain normal position.

He reiterated that India began the war and Pakistan effectively responded and downed the attacking jets.

“We lost patience when India targeted Nur Khan Airbase and other installations on May 9,” he said.

The US also confirmed that no F-16 jet of Pakistan was knocked down.

Dar, who also holds foreign minister portfolio, said Pakistan received US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s call on May 10 that India was willing to go for ceasefire. The Saudi foreign minister also contacted Pakistan, he added.

DGMOs RESOLVE TO ENSURE PEACE

The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India on Thursday agreed to take the peace process forward - days after the US brokered ceasefire.

Pakistan’s DGMO Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah and his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai had a third contact over hotline.

Sources said the two sides had established contact for the third time and agreed to maintain the status quo and take the peace process forward after the ceasefire.

Earlier, two days after US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire between Pakistan and India following intense fighting, the military operations chiefs (DGMOs) had a first round of talks to discuss the next steps to douse the flames. The first contact was established on Monday (May 12).

Security sources confirmed that the DGMOs spoke to each other over hotline.

The two leaders are scheduled to have a detailed discussion in the coming days on modalities of the ceasefire agreement the two countries reached after US president's intervention.

