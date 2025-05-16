Bilawal expresses concern over India's negative behavior after ceasefire

Pakistan Pakistan Bilawal expresses concern over India's negative behavior after ceasefire

Says India’s willingness to engage in talks is a diplomatic triumph for Pakistan

Follow on Published On: Fri, 16 May 2025 10:45:21 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday expressed concern that the ceasefire between Pakistan and India is at risk due to India’s negative behavior.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Bilawal Bhutto stated that during the recent tensions, Pakistan achieved significant success both militarily and diplomatically, making it clear to the world that while Pakistan does not seek war, it possesses full capability to defend itself.

He said that the inclusion of the Kashmir issue in the dialogue process is a major diplomatic victory for Pakistan, whereas India has always labeled it as an internal matter. Pakistan wants to make the ceasefire a foundation for peace and seeks to resolve all disputes, including Kashmir, through dialogue.

He added that Pakistan has offered an impartial investigation into the Pulwama incident, while India faces allegations of weaponising the waters of the Indus River and being involved in acts of terrorism.

He further said that in the current situation, the role of China, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia is commendable, and India’s willingness to engage in talks is a diplomatic triumph for Pakistan.

