Human formation of J-10C jet in Jhang - a scintillating tribute to PAF

Fri, 16 May 2025 12:17:08 PKT

JHANG (Web Desk) - Hundreds of people in Punjab’s Jhang district paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Air Force through human formation of Chinese-made J-10C fighter jet that responded to Indian aggression.

Locals gathered in large numbers and created a human formation replicating the Chinese-made J-10C fighter jet — the aircraft credited with playing a central role in neutralizing the India’s nefarious designs.

The people also chanted slogans in the favour of armed forces to celebrate Pakistan’s success against India.

The unique video also went viral on social media, capturing the attention of users nationwide.

The symbolic human model in Jhang highlighted public admiration for the PAF’s technological edge and operational success in the latest military exchange.

The human formation also thanked the friendly countries including China and Turkiye.

The celebration comes in the aftermath of a military confrontation during the night of May 6 and 7, when India reportedly launched missiles at five different locations in Pakistan.

In response, the Pakistan Air Force downed five Indian aircraft and three combat drones.

Among the downed Indian aircraft were three latest Rafale fighter jets manufactured by France.

Earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a special song on the successful “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos" launched by the Pakistan Army.

The lyrics of the song "Yalghaar" are heartwarming.

The success of the Pakistan Air Force is also highlighted in this special song "Yalghaar".