Rules digital skies too: Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb tops Google search

(Web Desk) - Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has become the most searched name on Google in Pakistan in recent days.

Aurangzeb Ahmed became the face of both military pride and online obsession following heightened tensions with India earlier.

A senior officer known for his calm under pressure, Aurangzeb has now found himself trending.

He is going viral not for combat missions alone, but for his composed demeanour and striking presence at a recent press conference.

Google Trends data shows that searches for “Aurangzeb” in Pakistan peaked sharply on May 12, 2025, particularly at 2am.

The name has since remained among the top searches. At the heart of this viral interest is a recent, widely circulated press conference.

It featured Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed and Navy Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz. The briefing, held after the Pakistani response to Indian incursions, was meant to project military confidence.

What it also did was ignite a parallel wave of admiration, particularly for Aurangzeb’s measured speech, confident delivery, and quiet charisma.

One clip in particular went viral in which he says: “I am Air Vice Marshal, and I will begin where I left off yesterday.”

Hashtags like #NationalCrush, #RafaleHunter, and #PAFSwag have dominated timelines, accompanied by memes, fan edits, and casting suggestions.

For now, Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed continues to fly high in the digital skies.