Pakistan won't accept any breach of its sovereignty, says DPM Dar

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan won't accept any breach of its sovereignty, says DPM Dar

He was speaking during the Senate session on Thursday

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 15 May 2025 20:04:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan wanted peace in the region but it would not accept any hegemonic designs and breach of its sovereignty.

He was speaking during the Senate session on Thursday.

Ishaq Dar said that the armed forces have successfully countered India's hegemonic designs in the region.

He noted that the Pakistan Air Force shot down six Indian fighter jets without any loss to its own aircrafts and confirmed that all Indian drones had been neutralized.

Ishaq Dar emphasized that Pakistan has never requested a ceasefire from anyone.

“It is a great success of Pakistan that the international community did not buy India’s narrative,” Dar said.

Also Read: Senate passes resolution on successful Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos

He further said that Pakistan has dispelled the myth of any ‘new norm.’

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the Indus Waters Treaty is a non-negotiable matter for Pakistan, adding that India cannot unilaterally suspend the treaty.

Earlier, the lawmakers continued discussion on recent escalation of hostilities by India and the swift, resolute, and effective response by Pakistan’s armed forces during the Senate session.

Taking the floor, Senator Sherry Rehman said that the armed forces of Pakistan have set a new history by establishing new conventional deterrence against India.

Senator Shibli Faraz of PTI said that Pakistan has established its defense capabilities, particularly by setting a new standard in air warfare.