ISPR DG vows decisive response to any Indian ceasefire violation

Pakistan Pakistan ISPR DG vows decisive response to any Indian ceasefire violation

"If India imagines there’s room for limited warfare with Pakistan, it’s inviting mutual destruction"

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 15 May 2025 19:28:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has issued a stern warning that Pakistan will respond decisively and forcefully to any ceasefire violation by India.

In an interview with a British TV channel, the military spokesperson stated that any incursion or challenge to Pakistan’s sovereignty would provoke a harsh and immediate reaction. "Our response to any aggression threatening our territory or integrity will be severe," he asserted.

Only days after the ceasefire understanding was reached, Gen Ahmed Sharif cautioned that any military confrontation between the nuclear-armed neighbours could result in devastating consequences for both.

"If India imagines there’s room for limited warfare with Pakistan, it’s inviting mutual destruction," he added.

Highlighting the gravity of nuclear risk, he noted that major global powers, including the United States, recognise the danger posed by any escalation.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has expressed interest in mediating the long-standing Kashmir issue. However, India has traditionally opposed external mediation and has not formally agreed to negotiations under the truce terms.

Read also: Pakistan, India DGMOs resolve to ensure peace in 'third hotline contact'

The military spokesperson reiterated that the Kashmir dispute must be resolved in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions, through the will of the Kashmiri people.

“Pakistan sees its military response as a strategic success against a more powerful adversary and hopes it signals a shift in the regional balance,” he added.

Earlier today, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India agreed to take the peace process forward days after the US-brokered ceasefire.

Pakistan’s DGMO Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah and his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai had a third contact over hotline. The contact is yet to be officially confirmed.

Sources said the two sides had established contact for the third time and agreed to maintain the status quo and take the peace process forward after the ceasefire.

