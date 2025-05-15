Pakistan thanks friendly countries for playing role in securing ceasefire

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch briefed the Islamabad-based diplomatic missions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch on Thursday briefed the Islamabad-based diplomatic missions on the recent developments in Pakistan-India relations.

During the briefing, she apprised the foreign diplomats of the implementation and progress of the ceasefire announced on 10th of this month.

She underscored that, as a goodwill gesture, Pakistan and India exchanged the personnel of Pakistan Rangers and the Indian Border Security Force in each others' custody, yesterday.

Amna Baloch thanked the friendly countries for their constructive role in achieving the ceasefire.

In the context of India's baseless assertions on establishing a "new normal", the foreign secretary stressed that the only "normal" in bilateral relations is respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

She emphasized Pakistan's preference for peaceful co-existence, dialogue and diplomacy over conflict and strife.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan called on the international community to investigate repeated incidents of nuclear material theft and security lapses at India’s nuclear facilities.

In a strongly worded statement, the Foreign Office (FO) condemned recent remarks by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on nuclear weapons, calling them “irresponsible” and a reflection of India’s insecurity and failed defence strategy.