Pakistan demands international community to investigate nuclear material theft in India

Frequent incidents raise serious questions about New Delhi’s nuclear security measures: FO

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan on Thursday called on the international community to investigate repeated incidents of nuclear material theft and security lapses at India’s nuclear facilities.

In a strongly worded statement, the Foreign Office (FO) condemned recent remarks by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on nuclear weapons, calling them “irresponsible” and a reflection of India’s insecurity and failed defence strategy.

The spokesperson said the Indian minister’s comments also indicated a lack of understanding of the responsibilities outlined by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). He added that Pakistan’s conventional capabilities are sufficient to deter Indian aggression.

The spokesperson further expressed concern over repeated cases of theft and illegal trafficking of nuclear material in India, urging the global community to take notice.

In 2024, reports emerged of radioactive equipment being stolen from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. In another incident, five individuals were caught with nuclear material.

He noted that last year, Californium—a radioactive substance worth $100 million—was recovered in India. Similar thefts were reported in 2021, raising fears of a black market for nuclear materials within the country.

“These frequent incidents raise serious questions about New Delhi’s nuclear security measures,” the spokesperson said. He urged India to strengthen the safety and security of its nuclear facilities and weapons and called for a thorough investigation into the breaches.