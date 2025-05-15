Rs40 billion Kohistan mega corruption case: AG points out irregularities in KP accounts

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Accountant General (AG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has pointed out dozens of dubious individuals and suspicious bank accounts allegedly linked to large-scale financial irregularities in the Rs40 billion Kohistan mega corruption case.

According to an official correspondence addressed to the provincial Secretary Finance — a copy of which is available with Dunya News — the AG Office has recommended disciplinary action against 10 officials of the Finance Department.

The letter also lists 52 bank accounts considered questionable in the ongoing probe.

The AG Office further advised the immediate suspension of the District Accounts Officer (DAO) Upper Kohistan, citing grave administrative lapses. The communication reveals that records of as many as 1,293 cheques — received by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) — are missing from official databases.

Clarifying its position, the AG Office maintained that it bears no responsibility for forged cheques, asserting that it only maintains a record of genuine instruments. The responsibility for the fake cheques, the office stated, rests with the National Bank of Pakistan and the Communication and Works (C&W) Department.

Sources within the AG Office have indicated that the letter also identifies a suspicious sum amounting to Rs3.47 billion. The total corruption in Upper Kohistan alone is estimated at Rs29 billion, as per preliminary findings.

The matter is likely to intensify scrutiny of financial oversight mechanisms in one of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s most sensitive administrative zones.