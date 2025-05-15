Five booked for running hate campaign against Pakistan during Indian aggression

Cases have been filed under PECA Act against Adil Farooq Raja, Muhammad Umar, Ahmad Noorani

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Legal action has been initiated against individuals who launched hate-driven campaigns against the country and its institutions on social media during the Indian aggression.

According to the report, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency has intensified its crackdown on those who spoke against the nation and its institutions during the Indian aggression. FIRs have been registered against five suspects, including journalist and YouTuber Ahmad Noorani.

The agency has started proceedings against those running hate campaigns against Pakistan and its state institutions. After inquiries, separate cases have been filed under the PECA Act against Adil Farooq Raja, Muhammad Umar, Ahmad Noorani, and others.

The accused are charged with spreading misleading propaganda, and sharing false and provocative content against Pakistan and its institutions on social media.

The cases have been registered on behalf of the state.

