In-focus

PTI-govt talks a positive step, says Liaqat Baloch

PTI-govt talks a positive step, says Liaqat Baloch

Pakistan

He emphasised that dialogue should not be treated as a game

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan’s deputy emir Liaqat Baloch welcomed PTI’s decision to engage in talks with the government, calling it a positive and constructive move.

In his statement, Baloch emphasised that dialogue should not be treated as a game, but rather as a remedy for the country’s ongoing crises. He stressed that political disputes can only be resolved through negotiations.

Additionally, Liaqat Baloch expressed deep sorrow over the recent dumper accident in Lahore that claimed five lives.

Also Read: Speeding dumper knocks five to death on GT Road 

Related Topics
Jamaat-e-Islami
PTI
Pakistan Politics



Related News