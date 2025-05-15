PTI-govt talks a positive step, says Liaqat Baloch

Published On: Thu, 15 May 2025 11:42:33 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan’s deputy emir Liaqat Baloch welcomed PTI’s decision to engage in talks with the government, calling it a positive and constructive move.

In his statement, Baloch emphasised that dialogue should not be treated as a game, but rather as a remedy for the country’s ongoing crises. He stressed that political disputes can only be resolved through negotiations.

Additionally, Liaqat Baloch expressed deep sorrow over the recent dumper accident in Lahore that claimed five lives.

