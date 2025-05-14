Speeding dumper knocks five to death on GT Road

The accident occurred due to brake failure of the dumper

Wed, 14 May 2025 11:37:17 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A horrific traffic accident occurred on GT Road in Lahore, where a speeding dumper truck ran over three rickshaws and two motorcyclists, resulting in five fatalities and three injuries, according to rescue officials.

The rescue teams rushed to the scene, where one body was recovered from beneath the dumper. The rescue operation is still underway.

Authorities reported that the accident occurred due to brake failure as a result of which the speeding dumper overturned.