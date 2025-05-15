Gandapur announces to bifurcate Malakand division into two division

The elected public representatives of Malakand Division welcomed the CM’s announcement.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur has announced to divide existing Malakand Division into two separate administrative divisions and urged the elected public representatives of Malakand Division to mutually consult and finalise the modalities in this regard.

This, he announced while chairing a consultative session on upcoming Annual Development Programme (ADP) for Malakand Division on Wednesday. Elected members of the National and Provincial Assemblies from Malakand Division and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister stated that Malakand is a vast and mountainous area, and for the convenience of the people, it is necessary to divide it into two divisions. "Smaller administrative units will enhance service delivery and improve governance", he remarked.

The elected public representatives of Malakand Division welcomed the Chief Minister’s announcement, stating that the division of Malakand was a longstanding demand of the local population and a pressing need of the time. They expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the CM for this decision.

