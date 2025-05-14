Mohsin Naqvi visits injured of Indian drone strike in Rawalpindi

Abbas was injured in an Indian drone attack near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi to inquire about Tauqeer Abbas, who was injured in an Indian drone attack near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Tauqeer Abbas is the cousin of Ali Haider, the only brother of eight sisters, who was martyred in the attack.

Minister Naqvi praised Tauqeer’s courage and spoke with doctors about the treatment of his injured eye.

He directed the hospital staff to provide the best medical care and assured that every effort would be made to save Tauqeer’s eye.

The minister also offered a special prayer for his quick recovery.

Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan’s victory was made possible due to the sacrifices of its martyrs.

Ali Haider, Tauqeer Abbas, and another cousin, Manzoor Faisal, used to sell burgers outside the cricket stadium to support their family.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the frontline areas of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos during the ongoing Maarka-e-Haq (Battle for Truth), reaffirming his support and solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan.

A Prime Minister's Office news release said the prime minister met officers and soldiers actively participating in the military operation during his visit to the Pasrur Garrison near Sialkot.

The PM praised their unwavering dedication and valor in defending the nation’s sovereignty.