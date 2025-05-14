Modi will continue aggression until Kashmir issue is resolved: Mushaal Mullick

Says Indian forces targeted civilians in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Mushaal Mullick, the wife of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, said that Narendra Modi will continue his aggression until the Kashmir issue is resolved permanently.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Wednesday, she said that Indian forces targeted civilians in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

She said that Indian PM Modi is leveling baseless accusations on Pakistan.

She emphasized that any dialogue between Pakistan and India must include the immediate release of Hurriyat leaders.

“Whether the talks are held in Geneva or anywhere else, the Hurriyat leadership must be part of the process,” she said, stressing the need for a clear timeframe for negotiations.

Earlier, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youngsters in fake encounter in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youngsters were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Shukroo area of Shopian district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

However, locals while talking to the media contradicted the police officer’s claim saying that the youngsters were picked up and subsequently killed in a fake encounter by the troops in the district.