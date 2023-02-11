Mishal Malik calls martyrs real assets of Kashmir struggle

11 February,2023 11:15 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Peace and Culture Organization Chairperson Mishal Malik said on Saturday the Kashmir martyrs were the real assets of the valley’s freedom struggle and their sacrifices could not be forgotten.

Ms Malik paid homage to the sacrifice of Shaheed Maqbool Butt on his 39th martyrdom anniversary and said his hanging was injustice to the Kashmiris frrdom fighters.

Maqbool Butt was hanged in New Delhi on February 11, 1948 for playing a pivotal role in Kashmir’s freedom movement.

She said the struggle of the Maqbool Butt could not be forgotten and his efforts for freedom would always be remembered.

She added the fascist Indian government was not able to stop the struggle of the Kashmiris despite the hanging of Butt, while saying these brutal tactics further embolden the efforts of the people of Kashmir.

